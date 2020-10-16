They detect a serious vulnerability in Microsoft Outlook

If your email client is for example Gmail, then you don’t have to worry. But if you use Microsoft Outlook 2016, Microsoft Outlook 2019 and Microsoft 365 Apps for Business, then be careful because a vulnerability classified as critical has been made public in Microsoft Outlook software.

Vulnerability in Microsoft Outlook

How does it work? An attacker could exploit this security problem by, for example, succeeding in having you simply open a tampered document. The Outlook vulnerability would allow the hacker to take control of your computer without you being aware of it, simply because you have opened that document after being convinced using social engineering techniques.

The good news is that at the moment according to the OSI “no attack vector is known that is exploiting the vulnerability, however, it is not ruled out that it may be being used to take control of the computers of deceived users, for example, with some malicious file manipulated for this purpose ”.

Therefore, we must be careful with all those files or documents that we receive, especially if they come by email and from unknown users. Although you even have to be careful if the email is from a known contact, especially if we were not expecting it or it has something that is suspicious – grammatical errors, phrases and ways of addressing that would not be typical of one of your contacts, etc.

Update to fix the bug

The good news is that the error is now fixed, corrected thanks to Microsoft’s October security update patch, which solves the vulnerability, so you must update to the latest version. On the Microsoft website you have the link to download the update for each version of the software.

In any case, if you have automatic updates enabled on your Windows device, the problem will be corrected without you having to do anything else. You can check it from Settings> Update and security> Windows update.



