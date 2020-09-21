They demand videos about the disappearance of 43 people

Parents of students carry out protests six years after the Ayotzinapa case, denounce that corruption persists in the Judicial Power

After denouncing that there is still corruption in the judiciary, parents of the 43 Ayotzinapa normalistas demand that the authorities reveal the video recorded from the Iguala Palace of Justice, on the night of September 26, which would demonstrate the forced disappearance of the young and that has been mentioned in the inquiries.

“In these videos it is observed that several young people were taken by police to Huitzuco, Guerrero state, and to this day we continue to demand that they be handed over because of the information they have,” said Felipe de la Cruz, spokesman for the parents of the 43 of Ayotzinapa.

And it is that according to the relatives of the 43 disappeared young people, in the video recorded from the Municipal Palace it is evidence against the municipal and state government of the Ayotzinapa case.

It was between the night of September 25 and the early morning of September 26, 2014, that the Ayotzinapa normalistas disappeared after being arrested by Iguala municipal police.

Almost six years after the disappearance of the 43 normalistas from Ayotzinapa, the parents of the students denounced that corruption in the Mexican Judicial Branch still exists in the case of the disappearance of their children, registered in September 2014, although they acknowledged the demonstrations of the will of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to reach the truth and apply justice.

Prior to the sixth anniversary of the disappearance of the 43 normalistas, the parents began a day to demand truth and justice in the Ayotzinapa case.

Felipe de la Cruz stressed that the families recognize that the current Mexican government, headed by López Obrador “shows the will to get to the truth”, but that “we still find cells of corruption in the judicial power.

That is why a group of parents and students from the Normal “Isidro Burgos” occupied the toll booth on the Mexico-Acapulco pay highway to demand that the Judiciary review the work of the judges so that “they cannot continue being bribed ”and get to the truth of the Ayotzinapa case and punishment of those responsible.

“We know in advance, and it was made public, of the bribe that the judge who released Mochomo (alias of José Ángel Casarrubias Salgado, one of the defendants in the Ayotzinapa case) received after he was arrested. So that gives us the certainty that we are still contaminated and it is time to clean up, “de la Cruz said.

Ayotzinapa parents, relatives and students announced a series of protests to demand to get to the truth and find the whereabouts of the 43 missing students

Another of the scheduled demonstrations will be on September 22 in front of the Guerrero congress to demand that the deputies fulfill their promise to create a commission to support the new investigation. “Until today it remained in the speech and in the promise, as always.”

In addition, the parents will travel to Mexico City on September 23 to protest at the headquarters of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation demanding respect and justice for the victims.

The following day, at the Attorney General’s Office, they will demonstrate to ask the head Alejandro Gertz Manero, to continue providing the necessary support to the person in charge of the case, Omar Gómez Trejo.

For September 26, when the sixth anniversary of the disappearance of the 43 normalitas of Ayotzinapa is commemorated, a march is planned, where 600 people will participate, which will depart from the Angel of Independence to the Zócalo of Mexico City, to publicly report the case.

In the morning of September 26. the parents of the 43 normalistas from Ayotzinapa will meet with President López Obrador at the National Palace.

“Then the president will go to the people of Mexico to give a report on the progress of the investigation to find the whereabouts of the boys,” said De La Cruz.

Finally, on the 27th, the parents of the 43 normalistas from Ayotzinapa will carry out an offering to the fallen in Iguala, where justice will also be demanded for the students who were murdered.



