They confirmed 13,000 COVID-19 infections in California

This Friday morning California announced a weekly record of new coronavirus findings by confirming more than 13,000 new infections in one day, after a week in which they have had an average of more than 10,000 daily cases for several days and what has brought new restrictions for people.

According to data from the California Department of Public Health, a total of 13,005 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours as of 11 a.m. this Friday, although authorities say there could be more and there could be delays in the test report.

For months, immunology specialists had warned of a possible strong wave of new cases during winter and time is beginning to prove them right after a huge increase in infections throughout the country.

The Los Angeles Times newspaper assured that the golden state has had an increase of 117% in a period of two weeks, averaging at least 10,529 new cases daily.

After the increase, the health authorities have issued a travel alert asking for quarantine of those who enter the state or return home after an essential trip, they also re-launched the mandatory mask mandate at all times and announced a curfew for non-commercial businesses. Essentials valid for one month starting next Saturday, November 21.



