They compare Khabib Nurmagomedov with Muhammad Ali

This weekend, MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov responded to recent comparisons to Muhammad Ali, who is considered by many to be the greatest fighter of all time.

With some modesty, the Russian fighter was blunt in saying that such comparisons, beyond the crown and the religion they profess, are not accurate.

“I think comparing myself to Ali is probably wrong. It’s just because we are both champions and Muslims. But everything he did outside the ring, they can’t compare me to that, “he said in an interview with True Gym MMA.

The reflection of the UFC champion refers to the fact that Muhammad Ali was not only a figure on the ring, where he was a three-time heavyweight champion, but also stood out for being a political activist and great defender of the rights of African Americans.

“He was exiled from boxing as a champion. He was another race, and at that time in America, blacks were treated badly. And according to their stories, they weren’t even served in restaurants. He threw away the gold medal (from the 1960 Olympics). The attitude towards his career changed a lot, so I can’t compare myself, ”he added.

“In order to be compared to him, I need to go back to those years, be black and be a champion. Later, we would see how I would behave in such a situation. In this case, we cannot compare ourselves. I like people to compare us, but I think it is inappropriate, ”Khabib said.



