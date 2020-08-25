They catch a water hose in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico

It was possible to perceive that six impressive eddies of waters were by the Gulf of Mexico, about 80 miles from Moss Bluff, Louisiana, United States.

After the hurricane season that occurs in Mexico for the other weeks, hundreds of people were able to witness a natural phenomenon rarely seen, six waterspouts that formed at the same time in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico on May 20. August, in a region near Louisiana, in the United States, which impressed on social networks and went viral.

It is worth mentioning that one of those present in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, did not hesitate to document the unusual moment to later publish the video, which quickly became popular on the main social networks. The meteorological event occurred approximately 80 miles from the coast, which allowed a good recording that you will see later.

Waterspouts in the Gulf of Mexico

#EnLadeHoydel2020 un video que fue tomado en las aguas del Golfo de México, muestra un sorprendente fenómeno natural, pues se lograron ver 6 trombas marinas que se suscitaron al mismo tiempo en el Golfo mexicano, a unas 80 millas de la costa de Moss Bluff, Louisiana E.U. pic.twitter.com/iyKy3t9uI1 — OMAC CDMX (@omacmx) August 22, 2020

Through social networks it was possible to appreciate the images where a sky with great cloudiness can be appreciated that seems to alert about the imminent dangers of the great whirlwinds. Through a close-up with the camera, each one of them was captured in detail, which caused astonishment among all the followers on social networks.

According to specialists, it is not the first time that something like this has happened, since on May 22, a waterspout left hundreds of homes in San Fernando, Tamaulipas homeless, particularly in the ejidos of Laguna Madre, such as El Carbajal and Punta de Alambre, this originated in the hurricane season that will occur in the country.

‘Marco’ se convierte en huracán categoría 1 en el Golfo de México https://t.co/a381DlDyt6 pic.twitter.com/XBbUV0EWOB — AquiAhoraGT (@AquiAhoraGT) August 24, 2020

It is worth mentioning that just two days before, on the 18th of the same month, inhabitants of Cancun, Quintana Roo captured a waterspout that could be seen from different areas of the city. The events occurred on the Cancun-Playa del Carmen section where all users began to share it through social networks and it went viral.



