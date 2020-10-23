They can continue voting with the system in Houston

The Republican Party’s attempt to try to override the self-service voting system implemented in Harris County has been thwarted by the Texas Supreme Court.

The Court rejected a lawsuit filed by Republicans to prevent self-service voting from operating in Houston and the areas covered by Harris.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the court’s decision “is a victory for democracy.”

Before the decision was released, Hidalgo had sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, asking him to clarify his position on the self-service voting system implemented as a measure to protect voters during the election. coronavirus pandemic.

According to Hidalgo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had tried to complicate the self-service voting process in a letter sent to state election officials on Oct. 16.

Hidalgo said a Republican Party attorney, Rob Henneke, had publicly raised concerns about whether votes cast under this system at Harris could be invalidated.

Hidalgo added that the Texas Supreme Court decision is also a triumph “for the thousands of courageous voters who have participated despite facing attempts to suppress the vote.

To date, it is estimated that more than 70,000 votes have been cast through this system in Harris County at 10 licensed self-service voting centers.



