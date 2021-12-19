They Can ‘Break’ Your Mobile On WhatsApp For A Photo If You Have This Version

WhatsApp: Sending an image on WhatsApp is something that happens millions of times a day. It is the most usual, we are used to it. But also, sending a photo via WhatsApp can cause someone to hack your mobile from a distance. Or even worse: that you ‘break’ and you cannot access or remove the data you have in the terminal, be it photos, documents, contacts, cards, permits, etc.

Check if you have this version of WhatsApp

WhatsApp and INCIBE, the Spanish National Cybersecurity Institute, have warned of a serious vulnerability detected in a version of the popular WhatsApp app. If you have WhatsApp v2.21.22.7 or WhatsApp Business V2.21.22.7, you are at risk of “receiving a malicious image that can lead to device memory corruption (buffer overflow)”.

How does this attack work? It is simple and can be done over the Internet without requiring any form of authentication. According to INCIBE, the vulnerable component is Image Blurring Handler: A cybercriminal can “create and send a malicious image that, due to lack of verification of the code blurring when received, can cause writing out of bounds (overflow) of the buffer or corruption of the device memory ”, something that would affect the availability, confidentiality and integrity of the data and programs stored in the terminal.

And although there are cases in which it is possible to extract information from a storage device whose memory has been damaged, it is best not to risk it.