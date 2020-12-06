They bring back the Black Sword for a scene

During chapter 14 titled “The Tragedy” poor Grogu is captured by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who locks him up in a cell. Even though Grogu displays some epic Force powers, it will take a huge rescue to get the little boy out of Moff’s clutches, when Moff visits Grogu in his cell, the evil mastermind shows his prisoner the infamous Dark Saber.

“Have you ever seen one of these?” Moff asks Grogu, pulling out the Dark Saber. “From earlier times?” Grogu tries to grab the saber with his little hands, but Moff takes it away saying, “You’re not ready to play with those things.”

The Dark Saber was first seen in The Mandalorian in the season one finale, but it also emerged when Mando met Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), who revealed that he needs the Dark Saber to symbolically take his place on the throne. from the planet Mandalore. Esposito recently teased that the gun will play a major role in the series.

“You will see more of the Dark Saber, you will get the explanation of this ancient weapon for the modern world, a collapsed world”, revealed Esposito.

In turn, Esposito also added that the unknowns of the origin of the Dark Saber will be revealed since it is a key factor in the second season, which will return sooner rather than later.

In the same way, the saber is a fundamental factor in Moff Gideon’s past, possibly having a lot to do with his origin and his desire to build a planet and put it back together.

“It feels wonderful to have that iconic weapon in my hand. I have a hard time getting used to it as it is longer than a normal sword or saber,” Esposito said in a recent interview.

Detailing that it is obviously shorter when you turn it, so you should always figure out how to handle the handle, explaining that when using that type of saber, you have to think that you can’t really hit it with anything because it will bend.

The actor explained that during filming he broke more than three of them because they are really fragile and he has his science and technique to use one of them, noting that it feels really good to carry out those scenes. Don’t forget that The Mandalorian is available on the Disney + platform.



