They await Callie Torres and Cristina Yang in season 17

Since Grey’s Anatomy returned to fan screens with season 17 on ABC, fans have been receiving surprises; Well, the creators of the drama are playing with the hearts of the spectators.

With the second episode of the current season premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, fans received a very pleasant shock when they saw on their screens nothing more and nothing less than Dr. Derek ‘McDreamy’ Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) himself, reunited with his wife. Meredith during her dream of the beach.

Then, during the broadcast of the fourth episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 17, another character from Meredith’s past appeared on the screen during the surgeon’s beach dream; this time it was the turn for George O’Malley (T. R. Knight), who had been previously announced in the trailer, but did reveal who it was.

It turns out that Grey’s SAnatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff recently said in an interview that Dr. Shepherd’s appearance would be the first of many to arrive during season 17 of the drama.

Well, if Shepherd and O’Malley already appeared in the series, whose names of the respective actors who gave life to the characters appear in the updated record of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 on the IMDB page, as part of the cast of the current installment of the drama. So who other characters are yet to appear?

In this regard, of the deceased characters, neither Lexie Gray nor Mark Sloan appear in the updated cast record of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 on the IMDB page; therefore, both are ruled out.

However, some reports indicate that of the characters registered on the IMDB page, who are still alive in the Grey’s Anatomy universe and are no longer in the medical drama, they are Sara Ramírez, interpreter of Callie Torres and that of Sandra Oh by Cristina Yang.

Grey’s Anatomy fans know that both Torres and Yang’s characters are not dead; therefore, they should not appear in Meredith’s beach dream, whose space has become the place for supernatural encounters with Shepherd and O’Malley.

It is very likely that both Cristina Yang and Callie Torres appear in season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, but in Meredith’s own life during a visit that the characters can make to her while the surgeon recovers from her collapse as a result of the coronavirus.



