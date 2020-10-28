They attacked Trump’s website and asked for Monero

Hackers who seized the website of US President Donald Trump made a request for Monero (XMR).

US President Donald Trump’s website has been blocked for half an hour today. The hackers who hacked Donaldjtrump.com, together with the statement “This site has been seized”, “The world is now tired of the fake news that President Donald J. Trump spread on a daily basis. It is time to let the world know the truth. ” message was included.

“As President, we have the information to discredit Mr. Trump.” The attackers, who claimed that they had obtained evidence that would hold the Trump government responsible for spreading the coronavirus to the world, claimed that the devices of Trump and his relatives were also accessed and the conversations were seized.

In addition, the attackers, who set two separate addresses as “Yes” and “No”, asked for a vote on whether the data will be shared or not by sending the privacy-focused crypto currency Monero (XMR) to any of these addresses. They stated that, according to the fund accumulated at the addresses after the last vote, they will implement the “will of the world” and inform in both cases.

Trump’s campaign spokesperson announced that no sensitive data was obtained from the website and that the site returned to normal.

The presidential election in the US is now less than a week away. The results will be announced next Tuesday.



