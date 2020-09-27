They are requesting results from AMLO; Ayotiznapa

For the mothers and fathers of the 43 Ayotzinapa normalistas who disappeared on the night of September 26, 2014, the report presented at the National Palace is not new information, so they demand more concrete results.

Upon leaving the event led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the occasion of the sixth year of the events in Iguala, Guerrero, Emiliano Navarrete, father of the disappeared normalista José Ángel Navarrete, explained that the report was a summary of what had already been saying.

“For us it is only a recount of what has been reported in the meetings of the Ayotzinapa Commission, basically what is coming out right now is the current commitment that the Government continues in the same position,” he said.

“For us it is not new, we would like a little more results”, he assured.

In the same vein, María Martínez Zeferino, who is looking for her son Miguel Ángel Hernández Martínez, commented that they wanted those responsible to be arrested.

“We know that the military participated, so when are they going to arrive? Well, let them get to them ”, she said.

Zero impunity against the military involved

In that sense, President López Obrador announced that arrest warrants have been issued against the military, for their probable responsibility in the disappearance of the 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Normal School.

Zero impunity. Whoever has participated and is proven, will be judged, “said the president when presenting a report at the National Palace, 6 years after the disappearance of the normalistas.

The president recalled that as a candidate he heard that the possible participation of the Army, through the battalions established in Iguala, was an impediment to knowing the truth, but that with his government that has changed.

In the event, which was attended by relatives of the students, the Undersecretary for Human Rights and president of the Commission for the Truth of the Ayotzinapa case, Alejandro Encinas, reported that from March to date, 70 arrest warrants for organized crime have been released, enforced disappearance and torture.

He added that so far 34 people have been arrested, including members of a criminal group, federal and municipal police and agents of the Public Ministry.

“The arrest warrants for Tomás Zerón de Lucio, former head of the Criminal Investigation Agency, and the arrests of Carlos Gómez Arrieta, former head of the Federal Ministerial Police and Alicia Bernal Castilla, former public ministry, in charge of ‘legalizing’ the call stand out. historical truth, ”Encinas said.

However, this is not enough for the parents of the normalistas who disappeared in the so-called Night of Iguala.



