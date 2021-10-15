They are giving away Stubbs the Zombie and so you can get it

All users of the Epic Games Store know that the site often gives us some fun free games. This as a way to attract new players to your platform to buy and enjoy PC titles. This strategy has undoubtedly worked for them as the company said this brought them 18.5 million new users.

Since the Epic Games gift offering is constantly changing, we have to stay tuned so we don’t miss out on any. From October 14th until October 21st, you will be able to download for free an entertaining zombie game and an accessory pack for a free to play title.

Run for your gifts to the Epic Games Store!

This week’s giveaways for Epic Games Store users will be the title Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, as well as the Paladins Epic Pack. Although it is not like on other occasions, in which they gave two games, surely you will have a good time with these presents.

The Paladins Epic Pack can be used in the free to play game of the same name. With this pack you can instantly unlock 4 champions: Androxus, Raum, Tyra and Ying, one of each type. In addition to that they come with several cosmetic elements for each of them.

The other gift from the Epic Games Store, Stubbs the Zombie, is a game that was beloved during the original Xbox era. Here you take control of the undead owner whose main objective is to eat human brains and turn others into the undead to win back the love of his life.

If this week’s Epic Games Store gifts caught your eye, all you need to do is have an account and claim them. You have until 10 a.m. on October 21 to download Stubbs the zombie and the Paladins pack for free. Will you give someone the opportunity?