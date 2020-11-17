These were the reasons Quentin had to die

The Magicians season 4, episode 13, begins with Margo, Penny and Quentin to the Monster with the built-in bond, released with the help of both the witches and wizards of Earth and Fillory.

To save everyone involved, Quentin decides to sacrifice himself, before managing to send both brothers to the fight. After his death, Quentin reunites in the underworld with Penny-40, who takes Q to his own funeral at The Magicians.

Longtime fans of The Magicians were disappointed with the turn of events. Showrunner Henry Alonso Myers had explained the show’s decision to kill Quentin.

Saying Quentin was a “tremendously important part” of how the rest of the characters evolved, and his death has forced them to grow up and take a closer look at their inner lives throughout season 5 of The Magicians.

Additionally, Quentin’s death sheds more light on the mental health issues he was dealing with and the real and tangible impact it had on the way he chose to practice magic and navigate the dual worlds of Earth in The Magicians.

With the death of Q, The Magicians handle these problems in ways that are irresponsible. Making the decision seem more like a shock tactic than a genuine and necessary resolution for a wonderfully complex protagonist.



