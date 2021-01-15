These were the most downloaded free games on PS5

Sony reveals which were the favorite free to play titles of PlayStation 4 and PS5 players during the year of the pandemic.

PlayStation has released which were the most downloaded video games on PS4 and PS5 during 2020 through the PS Store. Divided into those of a free nature (free to play) and traditional paid titles, the publication has different sections and shows which were the preferred options for the PlayStation community when it comes to enjoying this leisure in a year particularly marked by the home confinements as a result of the pandemic.

Call of Duty Warzone, Rocket League and Fortnite, absolute leaders

Because 2020 was marked by COVID-19 and, with a special accent, by resorting to leisure activities such as video games to deal with those moments. If we look at the free to play games, in the games that all PS4 players could download (and PS5, which went on sale in November, since the Top-10 includes the sum of both platforms) Call of Duty: Warzone was the most downloaded game of 2020 on the PS Store in both Europe and the United States and Canada.

In fact, the podium does not differ at all in the first four places on the list: Call of Duty: Warzone at the top followed by Rocket League – converted to free to play at the end of the year – the fireproof Fortnite and Apex Legends, the battle royale solution from Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment.

From there there are several differences. For example, we see that Rogue Company has been liked more in North America than in the old continent; that Genshin Impact has generated more interest in Europe or that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite has managed to sneak into the ranking, while in Europe it was eFootball PES 2020 Lite that came in tenth place.

The conclusions that this ranking leaves us is that the user of PlayStation, both PS4 and PS5, has very clear preferences when it comes to immersing themselves in free to play video games: shooting is the predominant genre. With exceptions like Rocket League, which combines soccer with hitting and cars, there are no big surprises on the list. What will be the most downloaded free to plays of 2021?