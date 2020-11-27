These Were Jamie Fraser’s Most Selfless Top Acts

If we look at the Outlander characters to see who is more noble and selfless, all the fans will probably admit that it will be Jaime Fraser doing whatever it takes to save his loved ones.

One of the main acts of humility of the charismatic character was to marry Claire in order to grant him the protection of both his clan and his family and obviously that of him in Outlander.

Reminiscing a bit about how Claire was sought out and held in Castle Leoch or that it was not the only time she was attacked, the appearance of Jaime Fraser gave her the security and confidence she needed in Outlander.

Although many Outlander fans disagree, Jaime’s purpose and to marry again when Claire returned was an act of protection, but not towards Laoghaire, but his children.

However, the most selfless thing Jamie has ever done was let Claire and the baby return to the 20th century in Outlander. Jamie refused to allow Claire to stay and put himself at risk, forcing her to go back through the stones.

Another reason that played a role in this decision was her other daughter, Faith. After Claire and Jamie lost their first child, the couple fought. Jamie told her to go back to Frank and raise the boy at a healthier time in Outlander.



