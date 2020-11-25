These two tension and fear say goodbye to the year

With the popularity of Korean content spreading its influence around the world mainly through the Netflix streaming platform, suspense and horror productions are among the most anticipated. Therefore, it is not surprising that he says goodbye to the year by announcing the premiere of these two thrillers:

1. The Call

Netflix announced for this November 27 the expected world premiere of the thriller The Call, starring the famous South Korean star Park Shin Hye in the title role accompanied by actress Jeon Jong Seo.

Directed by Lee Chung Hyun, Call is a suspense thriller based on the 2011 British film The Caller. It revolves around two women who live in different periods of time but are connected by a call.

Seo Yon (Park Shin Hye) loses her mobile phone on a trip to visit her sick mother who is in a remote field, upon arrival she discovers an old phone in her closet and suddenly answers a call from a woman called Young Sook (Jeon Jong Seo) who lives in that same house but 20 years ago.

2. Sweet Home

Announced for release on December 18, Sweet Home is a 10-episode Netflix original horror series starring an all-star cast headed by Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, and Lee Do Hyun.

Sweet Home is based on the popular webtoon of the same name written by Kim Kan Bi and Hwang Young Chan. It is directed by Lee Eung Bok known for his work on the hit Descendants of the Sun, Goblin, and Mr. Sunshine.

It revolves around Cha Hyun Soo (Song Kang), a high school student who chooses to stay in his room without speaking to anyone. After his family dies in a car accident, he moves into a small, dilapidated apartment, until strange events occur all over the world.

People transform into different monsters according to their inner desires, so Cha Hyun Soo will have to fight to survive and try to save the world with a group of people before it’s too late.



