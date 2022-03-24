These Two Popular Altcoins Could Catch a Strong Uptrend, According to Analyst!

Cryptocurrency analyst, known by the username “InvestAnswers”, evaluated the current technical view in the market in his new Youtube broadcast. The analyst shared his thoughts that the native cryptocurrency LUNA of the Terra blockchain could gain a strong bullish momentum in the near term.

Analyst Evaluates Technical Outlook

The analyst drew attention to altcoins, which he expects to record significant increases in value if the upward momentum in the market continues. Stating that the Terra team is doing very important work, the analyst said TerraUSD is the founder of Terra. (UST) pointed to its announcement that it will buy billions of dollars worth of BTC for its reserves. The analyst argued that current developments and technical outlook signal a strong bullish momentum for LUNA.

Additionally, the analyst also evaluated the current technical outlook in Solana (SOL). Stating that high rate increases can be recorded in SOL if the upward momentum in the market continues, the analyst claimed that an upward movement of up to 150 dollars can be experienced in the short term.

The analyst stated that in the time period when ETH will exceed the $ 4,000 price level, the high-rate value increases in altcoins may accelerate. Drawing attention to the price levels that can be followed if the upward momentum continues, the analyst pointed to $200 price levels for AVAX, $150 price levels for SOL and $250 price levels for LUNA in the short term.

Bitcoin Reached $43,000 Levels

The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) gained an upward momentum again in the early hours of the day and reached the price levels of $ 43,000 after the upward price movements it recorded. This increase in value in Bitcoin caused most altcoins to start recording bullish movements again in the cryptocurrency market. In this context, Ethereum (ETH) started trading at $ 3,000 price levels again, while the total market value of cryptocurrencies reached $2,03 trillion, according to CoinGecko data.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their high volatility and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.