These two characters will return with 6 additional episodes

The AMC network must deliver the 6 additional episodes of season 10 of the zombie drama to The Walking Dead fans by February 28, 2021.

As everyone will remember, production of the final episodes of the current season of The Walking Dead was halted in March as a result of the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the crew and cast of The Walking Dead returned to the film set on October 12, in order to shoot the scenes for the next episodes of the zombie drama that will arrive next year.

AMC recently announced that new characters are joining the cast of The Walking Dead, with an additional 6 episodes of season 10. New actors arrive as guests to further enrich the character arc of this story.

And it is that with the inclusion of guest stars to the 6 remaining episodes of the current installment of The Walking Dead, two of the characters most loved by the fans of the series are ready to return in February 2021.

According to recent reports, T-Dog performer IronE Singleton and Emily Kinney’s Beth will also appear during the development of the 6 additional episodes of The Walking Dead season 10. While both characters are dead in the drama, they are sure to appear through flashbacks.



