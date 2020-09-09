These POCO mobile phones have Mıuı 12 update available

Pocophone F1 aka POCO F1 is one of the most popular smartphones in recent years. It was released with the MIUI 9 based on the Android Oreo in 2018. It was later updated to MIUI 10 and MIUI 11. The underlying Android version was also updated to Android Pie as well as Android 10. Now, it has also started receiving the MIUI 12.

MIUI 12 the latest version of Xiaomi OS

MIUI 12 is the latest version of Xiaomi mobile software. The company introduced it in April and since then has been rolling out beta and stable versions on a large number of eligible mobile phones around the world.

As the POCO F1 is a two-year-old device, the update for this is late. The MIUI versions are available in two ways for this phone – Global and Russia. Currently, the MIUI 12 update is only available on the old channel with the build number V12.0.1.0.QEJMIXM. Xiaomi has not yet released the latest variant of this update.



