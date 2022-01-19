These Metaverse and NFT-Focused Altcoins Can Do 100X!

In the last 1 year, we have witnessed the cryptocurrencies of metaverse and NFT projects record great increases. Joe Parys, one of the popular analysts of the market, also thinks that these 3 cryptocurrencies, which are included in the metaverse and NFT ecosystem, can experience a 100-fold increase.

Verve (VERVE)

Verve (VERVE), the first cryptocurrency project mentioned by the analyst, is powered by the Velas blockchain. Verve aims to empower the next generation of content creators, streamers and viewers with a user-owned and future-proof digital entertainment package. This is where Verve takes a rewarding approach.

In addition, Verve is the first incubated project of meta VPAD. Verve is aimed to be an interactive content streaming project. It is also stated that Verve will be a watch and win-based system. Thus, users will be able to earn income while watching their favorite content. In addition, users will be able to broadcast to earn income.

According to the analyst, the absence of any verification steps and minimum entry threshold is one of the striking aspects of the market. For this reason, Parys thinks VERVE has the potential to increase 100 times.

AstroSwap (ASTRO)

The second altcoin that the analyst expects a big increase in is Astro (ASTRO). The project running on the Cardano network can be defined as a DEX. According to the analyst, AstroSwap is a groundbreaking DEX.

According to the statements made, users can stake ASTRO tokens and benefit from high APY. According to the analyst, the reason the APY is so high is that there has been a lot of trading volume in the last few days, which means more and more people are buying ASTRO.

Pax World (PAXW)

The last altcoin on the list is Pax World (PAXW). Pax World offers its users a digital world and allows them to make NFT transactions. At this point, users can design personalized spaces and create worlds where everyone can be involved.

According to the analyst, the token launch of Pax Worl is approaching and the IDO date is February 24. The people and companies that support the project are also huge, according to the analyst. For this reason, according to the analyst, PAXW can catch up to 100 times increase in a short time.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.