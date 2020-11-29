These Metal Gear Solid products will make anyone a Snake

In partnership with the Japanese fashion company Super Groupies, Konami launched a line of products and accessories inspired by Metal Gear Solid, bringing the essence of the renowned franchise to the daily lives of fans.

Among the thematic items, it is possible to find the classic boots of the members of the Fox Hound special forces, all manufactured in a reinforced material of gray color. The accessories include the organization’s brand on their interiors and will be on sale for the suggested price of US $ 190 (approximately R $ 1,000).

In addition, the oriental brand will launch an incredible and huge travel backpack, adorned with sewn stickers bringing numerous references to the Konami franchise, and a watch with an interface very similar to that of the radio Codec system. Check it out below.

Interestingly, all products will reach customer destinations in a personalized cardboard box, very familiar to Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater players.



