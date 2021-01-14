These Daphe suitors appeared in this renowned franchise

Since its move from ABC, Bridgerton is the first series to debut under Shonda Rhimes’s Shondaland banner on Netflix. Shonda Rhimes’ $ 150 million deal with the streaming service is already paying off with the beautiful 19th century series Bridgerton.

In fact, fans of the series will no doubt recognize some of the most eligible suitors for Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) from a beloved film series.

While we were all excited for Bridgerton because it was a reunion for many of the actors in the series who were also in some of the Harry Potter movies.

Likewise, one of Daphne’s most iconic suitors in the plot, the actor who plays the character of Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) participated in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 as an extra in 2011.

On the other hand, Daphne’s (Phoebe Dynevor) other suitor, Prince Friederich (Freddie Stroma), also appeared in the wizard franchise. Being the participation of him in the films of Harry Potter and the mystery of the prince of 2009 and Harry Potter and the hallows of the death with the character of Cormac McLaggen.

Remember that Bridgerton is inspired by the books of the author Julia Quinn and therefore good news for fans is that the series will consist of 8 seasons due to the 8 books that exist in the novel.