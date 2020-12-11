These Cryptocurrency Networks Grow In 2020

While the number of new developers in the cryptocurrency industry increased, some cryptocurrency networks also grew significantly in 2020. While Ether was the winner in the comparison between Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC), other projects on the market have grown exponentially this year.

According to the research conducted by Electric Capital, when it comes to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which are among the top cryptocurrencies in the leadership seat, the choice of entrepreneurs was Ether. In the first three quarters of 2020, the average number of active developers per month in the Ethereum network was announced as 2,300; The same benchmark for Bitcoin remained with 400 developers. According to the research, the number of developers has increased for 3 months in a row, and this is the first since 2017. According to the same report, there are many other projects with developers growing exponentially this year.

Here are cryptocurrency ecosystems that are growing exponentially

According to CoinMarketCap or CoinGecko data in the report, the platforms that are in the top 200 and show the most growth; Ethereum (ETH), Polkadot (DOT), Tezos (XTZ), Filecoin (FIL), Near Protocol (NEAR), Celo (CELO), Cardano (ADA), Oasis Protocol (ROSE), Avalenche (AVAX) and Algorand (ALGO ) as announced.

While the Ethereum network wins over Bitcoin, the role of DeFi platforms, which are booming this year, is also not overlooked. In 2020, Ethereum gained more than 300 new developers, making it by far the largest ecosystem. Apart from Ethereum, the ecosystems with more than 100 developers that grew the most on an annual basis were Polkadot (DOT) and Filecoin (FIL). Polkadot doubled the number of developers and tripled Filecoin developers.

Crypto money networks, which increased the number of developers more than 3 times compared to last year; It became Near (NEAR), Flow Protocol (FLOW), Avalance (AVAX), Uniswap (UNI), Balancer (BAL) and Arweave (AR).

The crypto money networks that increased the number of developers by 2 times were Graph (GRT), Oasis Network (ROSE) and Chainlink (LINK). According to the report, ecosystems with a growth close to 2 times; Celo (CELO), Nervos Network (CKB), Algorand (ALGO), Gnosis (GNO), Solana (SOL) and ThorChain (RUNE).



