These could be the colors of the Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung is one of the leading mobile manufacturers on the market and is now experiencing its best moment. More fans than the company, as each day that passes we have more details of its next cutting-edge smartphone. And we are very close to knowing what the Samsung Galaxy S21 is like and among its details is knowing the colors of the Samsung Galaxy S21.

A top of the range with many colors to choose from

The Samsung Galaxy S series is one of the most loved by lovers of the world of smartphones. The Korean house has been dominating the Android field for years with a phone that is not only powerful, it is also beautiful. In the case of the terminal that we will see soon, we already know almost all the details waiting to be confirmed in an event that is not far away.

But before that we settle for knowing in advance some details, some merely aesthetic as is the case of the colors of the Samsung Galaxy S21. Curiously, those of the three models have been filtered and we are going to start with the standard. In this case we find four different color variants that are pink, purple, white and black. For now, putting bright colors like those we have seen in the S20 FE remain for that line, but there is no doubt that they give elegance to the terminal. Above all, they highlight the new encapsulation where the cameras are placed, which seems to integrate with the sides perfectly.

More power, simpler

If we go up the category we find the Samsung Galaxy S21 + that stays with the color black and purple. The Korean house will add a third color to consumers’ choice, which will be silver to continue with that elegant line that characterizes the company’s flagships. But we cannot leave out the great among the greats: the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

As you know, this is the most powerful terminal in the house at the level of specifications, but it will not have many variants to choose from. And we say this because, unlike its brothers, it will only have two colors, which will be black and white. The thing seems very clear and is that the more the price of the terminal rises, the less possibility of customization there is, although that may not be a problem when looking for a phone with great features.



