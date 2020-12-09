These Companies Made Millions With Altcoin Investment

Cryptocurrency trader and analyst Nick Chong announced on his Twitter account how much Polychain and a16z companies earned with altcoin investment. While Polychain settled with its yearn.finance (YFI) investment, a16z made many Ethereum (ETH) based altcoin investments. While companies made serious gains with some altcoin investments, some lost them.

Crypto currency commentator and trader Nick Chong shared a series of posts examining the earnings of 2 companies that invest in altcoins through their Twitter account. In his review, Chong explained the gains he made with different altcoins invested by Polychain and a16z companies.

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), a private venture capital firm, invested in Maker (MKR), Augur (REP) and Synthetix Network Token (SNX) tokens. Polychain, an investment management company, chose to invest in yearn.finance (YFI), one of the most expensive tokens in the DeFi space.

A16z lost REP, but earned MKR and SNX

California-based venture company a16z bought 60,000 Maker (MKR) for $ 15 million in September 2018. The MKR coin a16z was approximately $ 250 at the time of its investment. The company became one of the first supporters with this investment in Maker, one of the first DeFi platforms. The company has not sold any amount of MKR so far. While MKR is currently being traded at around $ 500, the company earned 100% from this investment.

The company Andreessen Horowitz bought about 97,600 Augur (REP) from a Poloniex address more than 2 years ago. At the time the company bought it, a REP was trading at $ 28. a16z invested approximately $ 2.7 million in REP investment. REP price is currently trading at $ 15. The company lost more than $ 1 million due to the depreciation of REP.

In October 2019, 374 thousand Synthetix Network Tokens (SNX) were sent to the company’s wallet. At that time, the SNX price was $ 0.50. Although Chong said that the company never officially announced that it made this as an investment, he claimed that they owned those SNX tokens. In such a scenario, SNX and a16z company, whose current price is $ 4.75, has reached about $ 2 million.

Polychain earned $ 6 million with YFI investment

As Chong stated, the Polychain company made its yearn.finance (YFI) investment in 3 steps. The company acquired 330 YFI on October 17, 2020, and another 141 YFI on November 9. Polychain finally added another 100 YFI coins to its investments on November 11.

The company paid a total of approximately $ 8.3 million for the 571 YFI coins it holds, according to Chong. Polychain, YFI price is currently about $ 25,000, while the company’s earnings reached $ 6 million. “



