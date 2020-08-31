These are the winners of the Gamescom Awards 2020

The first digital edition in the history of the German fair gives Cyberpunk 2077 as the winner for best video game. We know all the winners.

Gamescom 2020 has come to an end and with it, the farewell to Summer Game Fest begins. After several days of the fair, we already know the winners of the event in different categories.

The program of celebrations organized by Geoff Keighley to bring together all the activities related to what would have been a conventional summer, including E3, under the same label, has left us with the first digital edition in the history of the German fair, which has awarded Cyberpunk 2077 for best video game at the Gamescom Awards.

The CD Projekt RED title, which is wrapping up development ahead of launch in November, takes the Best Gamescom award for its ambition and what promises to be one of the most vivid and exciting open worlds in recent years. But that’s not all, because we also have winners for categories like best Action and Adventure game; best independent title; best release on Nintendo Switch; best console …

So all the categories remain, with Xbox Series X as the best console of the fair and Bandai Namco Entertainment as the publisher with the best lineup of games. EA, Ubisoft, Activision, Microsoft and 2K Games have received at least one award at this Gamescom, which it hopes to reopen in Cologne, Germany, in 2021.

All categories in games

Best Action Game: Star Wars: Squadrons

Best Action Adventure Game: Watch Dogs Legion

Best RPG: Cyberpunk 2077

Best Racing Game: DiRT 5

Best Family Game: KeyWe

Best Sports Game: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Best Simulator: Project CARS 3

Best Multiplayer Game: Operation: Tango

Best Strategy Game: Humankind

Best Game as a Service: Borderlands 3

Best Remastering: Mafia: Definitive Edition

Most Original Game: Voidtrain

Best Independent Game: Curious Expedition 2

Global Awards

Best of Gamescom: Cyberpunk 2077

Most Desired Hardware / Technology: Xbox Series X

Best Gaming Lineup: Bandai Namco Entertainment



