These are the twelve singles of “marriage at first sight”!

Who will dare to have a wedding at first sight this year? On Monday, the dome format moves to the next round: in the ninth season of the social experiment, twelve singles hope to meet their partner for life in front of the altar. Experts Dr. Sandra Keldorfer (41), Markus Ernst and Beata Quinn analyze which candidates can go together and should meet for the first time at their wedding. These participants are in business!

According to the Sat.1 press release, candidates from all over Germany want to find their soulmate in front of the altar again this year. 26-year-olds Jana from Hesse and Jacqueline from North Rhine-Westphalia are among the youngest participants. Kinga is the eldest again. The 38-year-old woman spends her free time baking, cooking, reading and street dancing. In addition, like the prison guard Mikaela, she has not been married for about three years. Nadine has been going through life alone for four years now. On the contrary, paramedic Natasha was divorced for only a year.

Among the men, Christophe and Dennis are the youngest, they are 28 and 29 years old. In addition to the miller’s master and Rhineland-Palatinate, the caretaker Markus also wants to tie the knot. Like his colleague Morten, he hails from North Rhine-Westphalia. With Oliver and Peter from Bavaria, the round is over.