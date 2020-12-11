These are the tragic events of Mel’s ex-husband

A large part of Virgin River’s history, particularly in the first season, included flashbacks experienced by Mel as she explained to viewers how she came to know her husband.

At the beginning of the debut season, fans saw Mel move to Virgin River after taking on a new job and she had left her old life behind.

She had hinted that she blamed herself for the loss of her husband, but the reason for her absence was not revealed until later on Virgin River. The first flashbacks showed Mel meeting Mark as a patient.

When Mel threatened to leave Mark, he took his eyes off her from the road and tried to convince her to change her mind at Virgin River. As she looked away, he drove straight into the path of an oncoming car.

In another flashback, Virgin River’s Mel ran down a hospital hallway, covered in blood, begging hospital staff to let her see her husband. She was also seen receiving the tragic news from one of the doctors that her husband had failed, despite her best efforts.

Since then at Virgin River, Mel continued to blame herself for the death of her husband, despite her family assuring her that there was nothing she could have done and that she was not to blame.

The death of her husband was one of the reasons why she refused to enter into a relationship with Jack, even though everyone noticed that they loved each other. Eventually, Mel opened up with Jack about the loss of her husband at Virgin River.

In the second season of Virgin River, there was a time when fans thought she had slipped back into a state of pain when she received a forwarded email addressed to Mark.



