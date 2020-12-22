These are the things that are wrong with this character

In The Vampire Diaries spin-off The Originals, fans had the opportunity to spend even more time with Klaus Mikaelson, this powerful but damaged character.

Despite all that, fans of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals often found themselves rooting for Klaus, even when their best instincts told them they shouldn’t.

Can you control your impulses?

When Klaus’ feelings are hurt, he tends to lash out at anyone and often everyone around him in The Originals. This often has dire consequences and even some that you may want to withdraw.

However, over time, instead of learning to control his impulses, he seems to have mostly learned to justify his horrible behavior. Perhaps being the most powerful creature in existence has led him to believe that he should never have to ask for forgiveness in The Originals.

Is he a good father?

When Esther returned to her children’s lives during The Originals, she revealed that she had also resurrected Ansel to give Klaus the father he had always wanted. Klaus hardly believes it and at first wants nothing to do with Ansel.

In The Originals when Ansel admits that he knows Klaus’ daughter is still alive, Klaus quickly takes him out to keep the secret of his daughter’s continued existence to protect her against anyone who wants to harm her.

Could he have killed Caroline?

Every character in The Vampire Diaries knows that Klaus has a crush on Caroline, including Caroline herself. That doesn’t stop Klaus from biting Caroline in a moment of turmoil, infecting her with werewolf venom in The Originals.

Caroline had been teasing Klaus, who was magically imprisoned in Elena’s living room. Eventually Klaus from The Originals broke down, condemning Caroline to a slow and agonizing death.



