These are the photos that Hyun Bin is talking about

Since his participation in the successful K-Drama Crash Landing on You ended, the popular actor Hyun Bin has not stopped working, this time the new project in which he will be seen on screen again in 2021 is in the film Bargaining ( Negotiation).

As a preview, the agency VAST Entertainment, which in addition to representing him is owned by Hyun Bin himself, leaked an image of the actor during a break from the filming of the film that took place in Jordan between the months of July and September.

The interpreter would have traveled to the Middle East in July on a chartered plane to begin filming this film production, after being properly isolated in accordance with health protocols to prevent Covid-19.

Filming for Bargaining was scheduled to begin in March, but its producers had to postpone the plan when Jordan banned people from South Korea from entering, due to an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases.

The feature film revolves around a National Intelligence Service agent (Hyun Bin) and a diplomat (Hwang Jung Min) trying to arrange the release of 23 people kidnapped in the Middle East. It is based on the South Korean hostage crisis in 2007 in Afghanistan.

The photograph of Hyun Bin with a beard and looking tired while sitting in a tent in what appears to be the desert of Jordan, comes to accompany some others previously taken and filtered by fans during the month of August.



