These Are The News That Will Come To WhatsApp

WhatsApp: In the field of ‘leaksters’, WABetaInfo, account / site that has been dedicated for 5 years to tell us all the news that comes out for WhatsApp before Facebook even makes them official, is one of the most respected, always reporting what it finds in the base code of the new betas. And this week, the owner of WABetaInfo has spoken with none other than Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook (the owner of WhatsApp) and Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp.

What’s new for WhatsApp

And when you talk to the two top managers of WhatsApp, and they also let you capture the conversation, you know that everything you say is impossible to be better supported. Therefore, some of the news of the messaging service that we have been talking about for a long time have been confirmed. And even thanks to that chat, we have heard about new ones.

Use a WhatsApp account on multiple devices

It is very likely that you have an account in an application that you share on multiple devices. This can be very useful in terms of productivity since you have your documents or messages on two devices that you can call at any time. But not all apps work in the same way and they need certain strict requirements for their correct operation.

This is the case with WhatsApp that, as you well know, you cannot run on two phones with the same account. If you do, the application will ask you about the terminal where you want to receive all the information with which you are going to send and receive messages. But this may change soon with one of the next updates to the app that will integrate the possibility of using your account on several devices simultaneously.

The guys at WABetainfo found this new functionality within the code of version 2.20.110 at the end of last March. And Zuckerberg has confirmed it: You can link up to four devices to an account without the need for an active Internet connection on the main device – that is, you don’t have to have your mobile turned on to use your WhatsApp on another device.

All messages will continue to be end-to-end encrypted, Zuckerberg said, and a public beta for multi-device compatibility will be released in the next two months, Cathcart added. This will be a breakthrough since you can use your account on 4 devices simultaneously registered with the same phone number and capable of receiving messages each on their own.

And all without compromising the battery of the mobile, since “It has been a great technical challenge to get all your messages and content to be correctly synchronized on all devices even if you run out of battery on the phone, but we have solved it and we are looking forward to getting it out soon. “.