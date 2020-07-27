These are the new devices we will see in Galaxy Unpacked

August 5. That is the date that Samsung will hold its next ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event. An event that we certainly expected, because it is usually in early August when the Korean manufacturer always presents its new model Samsung Galaxy Note, but this time it will go further because we will not only see one Galaxy device, but up to five.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

With the company’s vision of “being the innovators of new mobile experiences”, Samsung will hold a new edition of its event ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ which, this time, and “for the first time”, will be broadcast live from South Korea It will be on August 5 at 10:00 am Korean time, 16:00 pm Spanish time and 9:00 am in Mexico.

The other day we were making cabal, thinking about what we could see according to the rumors and leaks. But there is no doubt what we will see, at least in a general way, since Samsung itself has shared a new video for its presentation, which shows the silhouettes of the devices that we will see in August at the end of it.

The 5 Samsung devices

Playing the trick of mystery, Samsung shows the silhouettes of up to 5 devices, among which the following are guessed:

A new Galaxy Note model with stylus, undoubtedly the Note 20

The possible successor to the flexible Galaxy Fold mobile

Wireless headphones

A smartwatch / smart watch that we hope will be the Watch 3

A new tablet, possibly the Tab S7



