These are the most listened songs of the week.

From BTS to Maluma, this was the most listened to by netizens this week.

This has been a week full of high-profile singles and albums, but one song stands out: Pharrell and Jay-Z’s poignant ode to entrepreneurship, “Entrepreneur,” which is part of an issue of Time magazine devoted to the subject. called “The New American Revolution” and curated by Pharrell.

Also featured “Dynamite”, BTS’s new hit single; the return of the band, as it is the first song in three years. But they are not the only ones that have stood out, and we present you some of the most popular of the week

Maluma “Parce”

With all the madness in the world, this song is like a nice hot bath, with a soft reggaeton rhythm and a soft guitar that accompanies an intimate voice of this stellar Colombian singer.

Aluna “Envious”

Anyone eager for a new dose of 2020 album (as offered by Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware and Lady Gaga) need look no further than this fiery solo endeavor by the singer of London duo AlunaGeorge, who is on hiatus right now. The song is a tantalizing preview of “Renaissance”, her upcoming solo album.

Nas “Spicy”

Twenty-six years after the unrivaled “Illmatic”, this living Queensbridge legend continues to bring warmth, accompanied here by an old-school display and commanding verses from fellow New Yorkers Fivio Foreign and A $ AP Ferg.

Amber Mark “Thong Song”

There’s no denying the invention that this rising young R&B singer has brought the classic to a current version, bringing a misty yet hard-hitting treatment with a Latin beat and deft tonality shift at the end.

Tate McRae “Don’t Be Sad”

In Lorde’s style, this 17-year-old Canadian delivers the sultry melody and spiral chorus of this song over a sneaky trap beat.



