These are the most disturbing doubts that the series left us

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy answered some important questions fans of the series had after watching season 1, but it also left them asking a lot more.

What are Reginald’s interests on the moon?

Reginald Hargreeves’ identity as an alien has been confirmed at The Umbrella Academy, but his motives remain unclear. His interests in the dark side of the moon are also mentioned. What is so important on the moon?

What powers do the Hargreeves have?

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman has addressed the possibility of new powers in the coming seasons saying, “They didn’t finish their training with their father, and they’re still figuring things out.”

One of the other things that we are going to discover in the future of The Umbrella Academy is that they are stronger together, their powers work better when they are together as a team than when they are apart. What other hidden abilities do the Hargreeves have?

What is the extent of Harlan’s powers?

Vanya saves Harlan’s life and inadvertently transfers superpowers to him. He also fights with the extreme strength of abilities, and Vanya is able to regain Harlan’s powers and return him to his normal state, or so she believes at The Umbrella Academy.

Harlan most likely still has powers beyond the ability to levitate objects. How powerful is Harlan and how does his new abilities affect The Umbrella Academy timeline?



