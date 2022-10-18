These Are The Latest Betting Odds For The Mercury Prize 2022 Winner.

On the eve of today’s ceremony (October 18), the latest betting odds for the winner of the Mercury Prize 2022 were published, among the favorites of which were Little Simz, Self Esteem and Wet Leg.

The 12 albums shortlisted for the Album of the Year award were announced earlier this summer.

“Sometimes I can be an introvert” Little Simz is currently the favorite to win the prize on the Oddschecker betting website with odds of 10-11, followed by Self Esteem “Prioritise Pleasure” with a score of 9-4. Wet Leg’s self—titled debut album also has odds of 5-1, while Sam Fender’s “Seventeen Going Under” is even further away at 12-1.

Yard Act’s “The Overload” and Kojey Radical’s “Reason To Smile” currently have odds of 16-1, while Gwenno’s “Tresor” has even more — 22-1. Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” and Nova Twins’ “Supernova” go with a score of 28-1.

“For All Our Days That Tear That Tear The Heart” by Jesse Buckley and Bernard Butler and “Skin” by Joy Crooks are 35-1, and Fergus McCready is currently 40-1 with “Forest Floor”.

The event was supposed to take place last month, but the ceremony was canceled on the night (September 8) after the Queen’s death.

After canceling the Mercury Prize ceremony last month, the Self Esteem nominee helped donate unused food from the event to the homeless.

Speaking about her nomination, Self Esteem recently told NME. “I’m not kidding, but I can’t believe what happened. “I really came to terms with the fact that I was constantly underground and underestimated. Something happened when people connected to [the album]. It’s still kind of slow burning and slow development — my life hasn’t changed overnight — but my biggest joy is making music.” Gorenje

It was recently confirmed that eleven of the 12 nominees will perform live at today’s ceremony at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, where each artist will perform one track from their shortlisted album. Only Harry Styles will not be able to attend and will instead pre-record a special performance that will be broadcast at the event.

The Mercury Prize 2022 award ceremony will be hosted by Lauren Laverne and will be broadcast on BBC Four from 21:00 to 22:15 Moscow time. The radio broadcast will be available on BBC Radio 6 Music from 19:00 to midnight.