These Are The Free PS Plus Games In January 2022 For PS5 And PS4

PS Plus: We tell you the free games chosen by the PS Plus subscription to enter its catalog in January 2022 for PS5 and PS4. Complete list. PS Plus confirms the PS5 and PS4 titles that are added to the catalog during the month of January 2022. The first round of the year comes without surprises, another month. The names leaked just a few weeks ago will make the jump to subscription from January 4.

The chosen ones are Deep Rock: Galactic (PS5 and PS4), DiRT 5 (PS5 and PS4) and Persona 5: Strikers (PS4). 2022 brings us a double addition for the new generation. You will have until February 1 to redeem them. Once you do, they will remain linked to your profile forever, and you will be able to access them when you are registered in PS Plus.

Deep Rock: Galactic

Those looking for cooperative alternatives are in luck: Deep Rock Galactic arrives dedicated to them. We are talking about a title that shows muscle when you coordinate in mining teams of up to four players. You must excavate, progress and fight in randomly generated caves against hordes of monsters. Fun is assured.

DiRT 5

Codemasters continues to build on its more arcade side. DiRT 5 takes us through tracks of half the planet fighting on mud, asphalt and even ice. You will compete on more than 70 unique routes in cars of a variety of displacements, including the great Rallycross classics.

Persona 5: Strikers

The fifth numbered installment of the Persona saga leaves the turns to launch on the ARPG. You’ll put on the Phantom Thieves mask again as you fight hundreds of shadows across the cities of Japan. Fans of Joker, Makoto, Futaba and co will have a new helping of their favorite characters.