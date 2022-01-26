These Are The Free PS Plus Games In February 2022 For PS5 And PS4

PS Plus: We tell you all the games available on PS Plus during February 2022 for PS5 and PS4. Expand your digital library together with the subscription. PS Plus confirms the PS5 and PS4 games selected to join the catalog during the month of February 2022. After a month of January with a double ration for the new generation, the successors of DiRT 5, Deep Rock: Galactic and Persona 5: Strikers will remain available in the subscription from February 1.

The chosen ones are Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5), Tina Chiquitina assaults the dungeon of the dragon: a unique adventure (PS4) and UFC 4 (PS4). You will have until February 28 to redeem them. Once you do, they will remain linked to your profile forever, and you will be able to access them when you are signed up for PS Plus.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Frontier encourages us to build the amusement park of our dreams. As owners we will have to manage the venue to the smallest detail. Our goal, as in real life, is for visitors to have the most exciting time; that each ticket to our park has been worth it. We will have more than 700 predesigned objects to place. As it says in its subtitle, the Console Edition incorporates new features focused on transferring the experience to a control.

Tiny Tina Raid the Dragon Dungeon: A Unique Adventure

The popular expansion of Borderlands 2 is separated from the title for those who want to enjoy this independent campaign. In it we will see the origin of the legend of Tina Chiquitina as a master of role-playing games. Forests, crypts and fortresses await you with all kinds of enemies ready to hunt you down.