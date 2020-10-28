These are the free PS Plus games for PS5

Bugsnax, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and Hollow Knight are the new PS Plus games for November on PS5 and PlayStation 4.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed this November’s free games for PS Plus subscribers on PS5 and PS4. Yes, both consoles, because for the first time the company will offer games for PlayStation 5 users at no additional cost, which goes on sale this November 19 in Europe. Bugsnax, Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight are the chosen titles. Let’s find out the dates and details of this ambitious month of Sony service.

Bugsnax, free for PS5 if we are members of PS Plus

The first surprise of this November is Bugsnax, which will be released on November 12 on PS4, PS5 and PC as an exclusive for consoles in the PlayStation ecosystem. The colorful Young Horses adventure will be available from November 12 through January 4 – thus for almost two months – to welcome PlayStation 5 players.

If you are one of those who is going to buy the console this November 19 in Spain and you are PS Plus, you will have both Astro’s Playroom — pre-installed — and Bugsnax available. In addition, it is to be expected that the PS Plus Collection will also be available that same day, which includes a total of 18 defining titles from the PS4 catalog with reduced loading times and even visual improvements in some cases. We are talking about Persona 5, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered, Resident Evil 7, Mortal Kombat X, Monster Hunter World, Until Down, Infamous Second Son, Battlefield 1 …

Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight, on PS4 and PS5

PS4 users will be able to enjoy Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition on PlayStation 4 starting November 3. PS5 players will have to wait until the launch of the console and take advantage of backward compatibility to run them. In addition, PS Plus members in Spain will be able to download Melbits World, a collaborative 3D arcade puzzle game, where we control the stage, not the characters.



