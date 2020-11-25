These are the free PS Plus games for PS5

Just Cause, Rocket Arena for PS4, and Worms Rumble for PS5 are the PS Plus titles for December. Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed the free games this December for users who are subscribed to PS Plus on both PS4 and PS5.

For the second month in a row, the new generation of Playstation receives a free game. The names chosen for this month are Just Cause, Rocket Arena, and Worms Rumble. In addition, Melbits World is added, which comes as an extra game thanks to the Playstation Talents for PS4. These are the details of the games selected for this month.

Worms Rumble Comes to PS5; Bugsnax is downloadable until January 4 on PS5

Worms Rumble is the title that arrives for PS5 (also on PS4) for the month of December. This is a surprising proposal that wants to give a twist to the Team17 license, and that it will do so with an arena of 32 players in real time where they will be able to play in two modes, deathmatch or last worm. All this in a three-dimensional format and with the brand of humor of the saga.

For its part, Bugsnax, the nice exploration game with experimental touches that we already analyzed this week, will remain available to download on PS5 until January 4. It was last month’s PS Plus game, but Sony has increased the days to get it among all those who are entering the new generation of consoles during these weeks.

Just Cause 4 and Rocket Arena for PS4

The two games that arrive for PS4 users are Just Cause 4, an open-world game in which climatic effects and major environmental disasters were highlighted as a novel mechanic in the saga; and Rocket Arena, a three-on-three action game created by EA and developed by Final Strike Games, which wants to gain a foothold in competitive online multiplayer. To these is also added the arrival of Melbits World, a title developed at the PS Talents factory and which serves as an extra.

The Playstation Plus Collection, now available

Finally, remember that the Playstation Plus Collection is now available for PS5 players who are subscribed to PS Plus, and that it allows them to access a selection of great PS4 games that are backwards compatible on the new console, this is the list:

Bloodborne

Days gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of war

Infamous second son

Ratchet and clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Person 5

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

To all this, Sony also includes a free weekend of Playstation Plus on PS4 and PS5 that will be held on December 19 and 20 to test the online multiplayer functions of the games, from Saturday at 00:01 to Sunday at 11:59 pm in Spain.



