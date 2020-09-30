These are the free PS Plus games for PS4 in October 2020

Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr join the catalog of free PS Plus games for this month of October; no additional cost on subscription.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed the free games this October for users subscribed to PS Plus. Players of the PS4 family of consoles who have an active account on the service will get Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr totally free; both at no additional cost compared to the subscription price from October 6.

Need for Speed: Payback, the asphalt roars

Electronic Arts is back on PS Plus. After giving away Star Wars Battlefront 2 this year, the North American publisher now offers this action racing title together with Sony in the huge open world of Fortnite Valley, where bets are the order of the day and corruption always wins, ¿¿ or not? Starting October 6, Need for Speed: Payback will be available for download from the PS Store.

Vampyr, welcome to 20th century London

Vampyr, from Focus Home Interactive, hit stores two years ago leaving a great taste in the mouths of fans. An action RPG where we will put ourselves in the shoes of Dr. Jonathan Reid, recently turned into a vampire. London, 1918, we will be immersed in the mission of finding the cure for the flu that is emerging among the population. Survive or die? It is our task to fight against the vampire hunters to stand up to death.

PlayStation Talents chooses Massira

PS Plus continues to rely on Spanish video games. Users in Spain and Portugal will be able to download next week Massira, a low poly-style exploration and puzzle game for PlayStation where the player will face an adventure as Numi, a girl “forced to leave her house in company from his grandmother Yara. Both will make a long journey from Syria to Europe, immersed in a strange reality ”. It is a title inspired by real events, where the player will have to deal with problems of all kinds.

The game has been developed by the Spanish studio Frost Monkey, winners of the ‘Best Art’ award at the IV edition of the PlayStation Awards, which has had the support of Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain through the PlayStation Talents Games Camp program.



