These are the free PS Plus games for PS4 in August 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout are the two titles chosen for the month of August for the PS4 service.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed this August’s free games for PS Plus subscribers. Players of the PS4 family of consoles who have an active account in the service will get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout completely free; both without additional cost regarding the subscription price.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a classic remastered on July 28

When we analyzed the remastered bell mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 last April, we came to a very clear conclusion: the video game that established the online multiplayer revolution started by the first is still a spectacular video game eleven years later.

Because this title was more, but it did better. A campaign that maintains the type with outstanding quality, full of unforgettable moments on the license and that helped the video game rank among the best installments in the series. If what we are looking for is a single player experience – multiplayer mode is not coming – this August PS Plus invites us to revisit this classic in its remastered version. On the other hand, it should be said that the classic batch of Ghost’s underwater demolition team is included, available for use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, also in Warzone. July 28th available for download.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Devolver Digital’s massive party

And we continue with Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the massively multiplayer platforms of Mediatonic and Devolver Digital that opens this August 4 on PC and PlayStation 4. Players of the Sony console will not have to go through the box to get it if they are subscribed to PS Plus, since it is the second chosen of this batch for August. The game, which offers a particular party mode for up to 100 players, chaos in crescendo where only one player can be left standing.

We remember that, as always, support for the video game scene in Spain does not disappear. This time, in August we can download Nubla 2, a video game developed in Spain where we are invited to continue the adventure of some characters in The World of Nubla. The title is developed by the Madrid studio Gammera Nest with the support of the Education Area of ​​the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum, EducaThyssen.



