These are the characters that were inspired by real life

On October 23, the streaming platform Netflix premiered one of the most successful miniseries of all time, The Queen’s Gambit, a screen adaptation based on the book of the same name, written by Walter Tevis.

The author of the book The Queen’s Gambit, wrote the book shortly before his death in 1984. The main character, Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), a young chess prodigy recognized in the 1950s and 1960s, is completely fictional and based on Tevis’s own personal experiences.

In the Netflix drama The Queen’s Gambit, Beth dreams of playing chess with Vasily Borgov, also known as “The Russian,” as Beth calls him in the Netflix adaptation, which is a nearly complete copy of the book.

However, although in The Queen’s Gambit, Beth is a fictional character portraying women of the time, the author of the book based Benny Watts’ character on Bobby Fischer, a real-life chess prodigy genius.

Likewise, Vasily Borgov “The Russian” was also inspired by the real life chess player named Boris Spassky, against whom Fischer competed in a 1972 match in the middle of the Cold War.

Importantly, for the characters in the book The Queen’s Gambit, the author focused around several key figures in the world of chess. Therefore, for Borgov “The Russian”, it was Boris Spassky. In his Author’s Note for the book, he wrote the following:

“The magnificent chess of the great masters Robert Fischer, Boris Spassky and Anatoly Karpov has been a source of delight for players like me for years.”

However, since the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit is a work of fiction, it seemed prudent to omit the characters based on Fisher and Karpov from the cast, in order to avoid any contradiction in the book.

Just 28 days after the launch of The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix, the miniseries reached more than 62 million views on the platform, becoming the most watched and most successful show to date.



