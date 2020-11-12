These are the challenges of Fortnite Week 12

The challenges of Week 12 of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 are here. As many of you know, we are currently in Xtravaganza, or in other words, the Extra Time of the season.

The challenges that await us this week do not beat around the bush. They are simple in theory, but as you will see, some are going to require a lot of skill to complete. In addition, most of these consist of 3 phases in which the requirements will be more difficult to achieve. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the challenges for the week.

Deal damage with shotguns – Reward: 20,000 Experience Points each phase

Stage 1 of 3 – Deal damage with shotguns (0 / 1,000)

Stage 2 of 3 – Deal damage with shotguns (0 / 2,500)

Stage 3 of 3 – Deal damage with shotguns (0 / 5,000)

Pretty self explanatory challenge. Take your favorite shotgun and look for fights at close range. With a bit of aim and patience you should have no problem completing it.

Eliminate enemies different weapons – Reward: 20,000 Experience Points each phase

Phase 1 of 3 – Eliminate enemies with common weapons (0/7)

Stage 2 of 3 – Eliminate enemies with rare weapons (0/7)

Stage 3 of 3 – Eliminate enemies with epic weapons (0/7)

A challenge that requires a bit of luck, as we will have to have the right type of weapon just when a fight begins. If you are especially good with a type of weapon and cannot find it legendary, remember that you can visit the upgrade points to raise its level.

Deal damage to enemies using the Choppa blades – Reward 20,000 Experience Points each phase

Stage 1 of 3 – Deal damage to opponents using the Choppa blades (0/50)

Stage 2 of 3 – Deal damage to opponents using the Choppa blades (0/150)

Stage 3 of 3 – Deal damage to opponents using the Choppa blades (0/250)

Without a doubt the most challenging challenge of the week. We will have to get on a Choppa and manage to damage the enemies with its blades, which requires almost millimeter control. Expert pilots will shine in this challenge.

Fish Fish – Reward 20,000 Experience Points each phase

Phase 1 of 3 – Catch Fish (0/10)

Phase 2 of 3 – Catch Fish with a Professional Fishing Rod (0/10)

Stage 3 of 3 – Catch Fish with Explosive Weapons (0/10)

Simple challenge at first glance, but tricky. Getting 10 fish without anyone finding us to interrupt our evening of shooting will be the most difficult. Especially in the third phase, where for obvious reasons we will attract even more attention.

Shoot a gas can thrown by a teammate before it hits the ground – Reward: 50,000 Experience Points

Challenge that will require cooperation with your friends. Remember the golden rule: if we fail, it is always the fault of the one who threw the gas can, not ours.

Consume items to search (0/30) – Reward: 20,000 Experience Points

Little can be said about this challenge. Consume objects. 30 times. End of the challenge. Easy right?

