These Are The Best Games of 2021 According To Metacritic

Metacritic: The list is based on press releases, but does not take into account the number of reviews, so there are a few surprises. Metacritic has drawn up a list of the worst games of 2021, a list in which eFootball 2022, Konami’s football simulator, has fared very badly. The same has happened to Balan Wonderworld, a platform created by Sonic’s father himself. Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition (on its Nintendo Switch port) has also crept in as one of the most disappointing titles of the year, but what about the best?

The list that we present below is a bit strange, because some of the titles that appear have not appeared in any pool. This is so because the top has been made taking into account only the gross mean and not the number of analyzes available. In this way, titles like The House in Fate Morgana or A Monster’s Expedition can be seen at the top mainly because there are few analyzes with very high notes.

However, there is no shortage of well-known names that could be eligible for the GOTY awards without a doubt. We are talking about works like Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Psychonauts 2, Forza Horizon 5, Hades or Tetris Effect: Connected. Some of these products originally came out in 2020, but this year editions have been released for other platforms. At the same time, Final Fantasy XIV expansion Endwalker has not been left out.

What are the best games for Metacritic?

We have eliminated the titles that were repeated, since the different versions count individually.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, score: 97/100 (PC)

The House in Fate Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition, score: 97/100 (Switch)

Tetris Effect: Connected, score: 95/100 (Switch)

Hades score 93/100 (Xbox)

A Monster’s Expedition, score 92/100 (Switch)

Forza Horizon 5, score 92/100 (Xbox)

Spelunky 2, score: 92/100 (Switch)

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, score 92/100 (PS5, PC)

Psychonauts 2, score 91/100 (Xbox)

Unavowed, score: 91/100 (Switch)