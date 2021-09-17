These Are The Android Phones With The Best Battery According To The OCU

Android: There are many aspects to consider when buying a new mobile phone. In addition to the design or the camera, more and more people are looking at battery life, since there is nothing worse than living every day with the uncertainty of whether the phone battery will reach us until the end of the day or if we will run out of it at the most inopportune moment. If you are thinking of changing your old mobile, then we are going to show the mobiles with the best battery according to the OCU so that you forget to go out every day with the charger in hand.

When we talk about the battery life of a mobile, the truth is that there are many aspects that influence, the capacity, the use that we give it or how the processor or the operating system manages the power consumption. Therefore, we should not look only at the mAh of battery capacity to determine if it will last us more or less. In this case, the ideal is to look at the estimated hours of duration of each model, something that we should find among the specifications of each smartphone.

To help us make this decision, the OCU has drawn up a very interesting ranking of the smartphones that offer the best battery based on a series of tests carried out on each of the models. Specifically, they have defined two scenarios, one with the screen brightness at 100% and the other at 300 cd / m2.

Top 10 Android phones with the longest battery life

For each one, they have repeated a series of tasks that could be the usual ones for many people, although it may not be the one that corresponds exactly to your use. However, it will surely help you to know the results. Specifically, they have repeated several daily actions every hour until the batteries of the models examined are exhausted, such as: receiving notifications, watching a video on YouTube, taking photos, browsing the Internet, making calls or keeping the mobile at rest for a while.

Based on the results obtained, this would be the TOP 10 of mobiles with the best battery life:

OPPO A52 64GB

OPPO A72 128GB

Samsung Galaxy A31 64GB

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 128GB

Xiaomi POCO M3 128GB

OPPO A5 (2020) 64GB

Motorola Moto G9 Power 128GB

Samsung Galaxy A42 128GB

OnePlus Nord N100 64GB

OPPO A53s 128GB

As we can see, the truth is that the Asian manufacturer OPPO places several models in this ranking, where we find the 64GB OPPO A52 at the top of the podium, which offers a battery life of up to 53 hours in the tests with 100 brightness. % and up to 59 hours with reduced brightness. Second is the OPPO A72, which reaches 39.2 hours with maximum brightness and 52 hours with brightness at 300 cd / m2. In third position we find the Samsung Galaxy A31 with 42.5 and 51 hours respectively.

All three models have a 5,000 mAh capacity battery and are priced below 225 euros. As we can see, we can find other more expensive models with higher capacity batteries that offer a shorter duration.