These are the 3 times Jamie Fraser has cheated on Claire

The popular Starz series Outlander has always shown us Jamie and Claire’s great relationship, ever since she moved from the future to the past. But has Jamie always been faithful to her?

In previous Outlander posts we have told you about Jamie Fraser’s infidelities, including a “supposed” infidelity by Claire. But, it seems that Jamie has had at least 3 times cheating.

Jamie and Geneva

After the Battle of Culloden, Jamie and Claire were separated for more than 20 years, after which Claire will return to her time. During that time Jamie worked for a wealthy family in Helwater.

Which Geneva Dunsay, daughter of the owner of the house, had to marry an elderly man who she did not like, so she used Jamie to have her first relationship “forcing” him to sleep with her (this is where Jamie’s son is born , Willie).

Jamie and Mary McNab

This infidelity of Jamie was long before being with Geneva, but it did happen after the battle of Culloden. This occurred while he spent more than seven years hiding in a cave near Lallybroch.

Jamie’s sister helped him with food and some things so he could take care of himself, until he met Mary McNab, who came to deliver some supplies.

Mary was a widow who wanted comfort (just like Jamie who wanted comfort), but had been saved by Jamie long ago from a house fire. But in the scene of their relationship, both of them made it clear that they were not looking to forget their partners, so they closed their eyes while making love.

Jamie in France

This infidelity is not shown explicitly, but Jamie confesses to Claire that he was with several prostitutes in an orgy, after arriving drunk when he was devising plans with Prince Charles Stuart in France.



