These are the 3 potentially suspected of betraying Tommy

Brother Shelby enlisted the help of some of his confidants to kill the politician, but the plan failed horribly. Peaky Blinders fans have been determined to find out who turned on Tommy, but who could it have been?

The Economic League / Section D

A Peaky Blinders fan theorized that the Economic League, also known as Section D, could have betrayed Tommy. Could the organization have infiltrated Shelby’s gang in an attempt to save Mosley? it seems likely that this could occur.

Oswald mosley

Oswald was the intended target of Tommy’s plan, but he was saved at the last minute. It seems unlikely that the Peaky Blinders politician would have put himself in danger if he had known what Tommy had planned.

Fans are of the opinion that it is not Mosley or the Irish boy as they both clearly have no idea that something is about to happen or they would have talked about it or stopped it.

But could Oswald have known all along what was going to happen and stay in the line of fire to give himself an alibi? is another probability that occurs in Peaky Blinders.

Peaky Blinders fans think that Mosley always seems to be two steps ahead of Tommy and is a fan of strategy like Tommy, so it wouldn’t be far-fetched to think this is possible.

Johnny dogs

Johnny has been a close confidant of Tommy for several years, but could he have turned on the Shelby brothers for an ulterior motive? However, Johnny from Peaky Blinders is considered very loyal.

Even if he resigned from Abarama (Aidan Gillen), it doesn’t mean he’s working head-on with the fascists to have the family killed in Peaky Blinders.



