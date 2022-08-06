These are the 20 video games with the highest rating of 2022 at the moment

It is true that in 2022, an excessive number of video games originally planned for him were postponed, and their release dates were postponed to 2023 and beyond. But despite this, there were also quite a few releases of high-quality new games in 2022. In fact, there are many new releases of games that have received a lot of positive reviews from both fans and critics, which ensures that fans of all genres will be able to play something new this year.

The site with a summary of OpenCritic reviews keeps a permanent list of all releases of new games with the highest rating for the year. We’ve trimmed it down by removing remasters, remakes, DLC, and improved ports of existing games, focusing entirely on brand new 2022 releases.

RELATED: Elden Ring Destroyed Grand Theft Auto 5 Record

Here are the 20 best video games of 2022 with the highest rating.

The best video games of 2022 at the moment

Elden Ring – 95 Freshly Frosted – 91 NORCO – 90 Neon White – 90 Not for Broadcast – 89 Rogue Legacy 2 – 89 Horizon Forbidden West – 88 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – 88 Gran Turismo 7 – 87 Retro Bowl – 87 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – 87 Strange Gardening – 86 Total War: Warhammer 3 – 86 AI: The Sominum Files – nirvanA Initiative – 86 Snail? – 86 OlliOlli World – 86 Tunic – 85 Wanderer – 85 Flexible Knights – 85 Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 85

Unsurprisingly, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is currently ranked number one with an impressive 95 rating. Elden Ring received almost universal acclaim when it was first launched earlier this year, and this game has become not only one of the highest rated games of 2022, but also one of the highest rated games, created to date. Elden Ring was highly praised for the successful transformation of the Dark Souls formula into an open world setting and for important improvements in the quality of life based on this formula.

Join Elden Ring at Club 90 or above and get a diverse selection of games. The puzzle game Freshly Frosted, in which players must build conveyor belts and glaze donuts, has an impressive rating of 91. NORCO’s point-and-click adventure game has 90 of them, just like Neon White, a unique first-person shooter in which players must use cards to perform special actions.

The senior 80 has some notable games, including some of the biggest new games of the year. The exclusive Horizon Forbidden West game for PlayStation has an 88 rating, as does the exclusive JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Nintendo Switch.

Needless to say, there are many new releases of video games for 2022 that have earned high critical acclaim, so anyone who needs something new to play should think about checking out these games.