These are the 2 characters who took their romance from the drama to real life

Euphoria has been giving a lot to talk about since its first season, and it is not for less, since its story follows the personal problems of each of its great characters, and now with the premiere of its second installment, new faces have appeared in this HBO drama.

One of the favorite characters in all of Euphoria is Jules (Hunter Schafer), from the first installment he fell in love with Rue (Zendaya), and although their relationship has been affected by ups and downs, both are still together until now. However, in recent episodes, we were able to see how Jules began to get more intimately involved with one of the new cast members.

In the premiere episode of this new year 2022, we saw Elliot (Dominic Fike) for the first time, he and Rue met and have become friends due to their addiction to drugs. Given the closeness of these two, Jules immediately began to feel jealous so he became interested in meeting this new friend of Rue’s.

Given the closeness of these two characters, it seems that the actors also felt great chemistry in real life, and now, they have made it clear that their screen romance has been transferred to reality, as they were seen through the lens of the cameras holding hands.

Besides playing Elliot in Euphoria, this young actor’s main career is as a singer-songwriter. Just as it is shown on the screens, the name of this young man started to become popular after he started uploading his singles to SoundCloud.

As has been seen so far, this Dominic character is bringing problems to Rue and Jules’ love relationship, since the former has kept her friendship and drug use with Elliot a secret and has not mentioned her courtship with Jules to Elliot either. . To show his satisfaction in the cast of Euphoria, Dominic Fike did not hesitate to talk about his character in one of his interviews, this is how he emphasized it:

“He is exactly like me, they are things that I would say and that I would do. I can’t wait to see where people go with that and for all the hate messages I’m going to get on my Instagram… and go hide. I can not wait”.