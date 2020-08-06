These are the 10 best-selling exclusive games until July

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is consolidated as one of the most powerful intellectual properties of Kyoto. Nintendo has presented its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Like so many other companies, those in Kyoto have taken stock of the state of their business, both in the hardware and software aspects. Nintendo Switch, the current machine of the Japanese company, has managed to sell a total of 61.44 million consoles to date. The numbers related to video games have also been boosted, especially Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a title that in a matter of three months has managed to position itself almost as the best-selling game in the history of the console. At the moment, only Mario Kart 8 Deluxe surpasses it, but the sales rate of its most recent product seems very high.

The coronavirus epidemic has influenced the video game industry, as well as customer habits. In line with other companies, the volume of sales of digital games has increased. In the case of Nintendo Switch, the percentage stands at 55.6%, that is, more than half of video games are purchased through the Nintendo eShop. In addition, a year-on-year growth of about 15 points is observed, since Mario’s sold 38.3% of digital products during the same period in 2019.

Top 10 best-selling games until June 30, 2020

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (26.74 million units)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (22.40 million units)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (19.99 million units)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (18.60 million units)

Pokémon Sword / Pokémon Shield (18.22 million units)

Super Mario Odyssey (18.06 million units)

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! (12.20 million units)

Super Mario Party (10.94 million units)

Splatoon 2 (10.71 million units)

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (7.44 million units)



